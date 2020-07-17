3882 Golden Autumn Road

Amenities
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields. New roof, hardwoodfloor, European tiles, Granite counter tops, Gazebo and large Patio, largeoutdoor building, private wooded lot, cul de sac, walk to swimming pool,tennis court and baseball fields! Serene Master suite with trey ceiling, sittingarea, Spa bath, Mill Creek High school, engaging and vibrant community.OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 7/14/2020