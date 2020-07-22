All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW

3790 Charlton Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3790 Charlton Ives Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,491 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5656303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have any available units?
3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have?
Some of 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW has a pool.
Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3790 Charlton Ives Drive NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College