3545 Reed Mill Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3545 Reed Mill Dr

3545 Reed Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3545 Reed Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets. Upstairs find a loft/media room, 4 BRs & laundry room. Fully finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom plus 2 entertainment areas with plenty of storage. Covered deck with a nice flat backyard. Great swim/tennis neighborhood in Mill Creek school district. Easy access to 85/985/Lake Lanier/Mall of GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have any available units?
3545 Reed Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have?
Some of 3545 Reed Mill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Reed Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Reed Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Reed Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Reed Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Reed Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Reed Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3545 Reed Mill Dr has a pool.
Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3545 Reed Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 Reed Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Reed Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Reed Mill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
