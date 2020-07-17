3545 Reed Mill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets. Upstairs find a loft/media room, 4 BRs & laundry room. Fully finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom plus 2 entertainment areas with plenty of storage. Covered deck with a nice flat backyard. Great swim/tennis neighborhood in Mill Creek school district. Easy access to 85/985/Lake Lanier/Mall of GA.