3545 Carry Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3545 Carry Court

3545 Carry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3545 Carry Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Carry Court have any available units?
3545 Carry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3545 Carry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Carry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Carry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3545 Carry Court is pet friendly.
Does 3545 Carry Court offer parking?
No, 3545 Carry Court does not offer parking.
Does 3545 Carry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Carry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Carry Court have a pool?
No, 3545 Carry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Carry Court have accessible units?
No, 3545 Carry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Carry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Carry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Carry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Carry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
