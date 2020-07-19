All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3477 Chinaberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3477 Chinaberry Lane
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

3477 Chinaberry Lane

3477 Chinaberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3477 Chinaberry Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane have any available units?
3477 Chinaberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3477 Chinaberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3477 Chinaberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3477 Chinaberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3477 Chinaberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane offer parking?
No, 3477 Chinaberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3477 Chinaberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3477 Chinaberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3477 Chinaberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3477 Chinaberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3477 Chinaberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3477 Chinaberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College