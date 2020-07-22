Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3473 Woodshade Dr
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3473 Woodshade Dr
3473 Woodshade Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3473 Woodshade Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5249526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr have any available units?
3473 Woodshade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3473 Woodshade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Woodshade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Woodshade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3473 Woodshade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr offer parking?
No, 3473 Woodshade Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3473 Woodshade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr have a pool?
No, 3473 Woodshade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr have accessible units?
No, 3473 Woodshade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3473 Woodshade Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3473 Woodshade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3473 Woodshade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
