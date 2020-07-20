All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3425 Sims Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3425 Sims Road
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3425 Sims Road

3425 Sims Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3425 Sims Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,380 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4802060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Sims Road have any available units?
3425 Sims Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3425 Sims Road have?
Some of 3425 Sims Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Sims Road currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Sims Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Sims Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Sims Road is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Sims Road offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Sims Road offers parking.
Does 3425 Sims Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Sims Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Sims Road have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Sims Road has a pool.
Does 3425 Sims Road have accessible units?
No, 3425 Sims Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Sims Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Sims Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Sims Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3425 Sims Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College