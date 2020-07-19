All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3420 TraddSprings Way

3420 Traddsprings Way · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Traddsprings Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Lovely home on a cul-de-sac! Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, the Family Room has trey ceilings and is open to the Kitchen. Kitchen has a breakfast area, pantry and lots of cabinets. Separate Formal Dining Room. Finished basement has exterior/interior entrances, bedroom and bath, and a large recreation room. Large back backyard. Must see!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Gwinnett;
Subdivision: SAGEWOOD GLEN;
Beds: 4;
Sq. Footage: 1932;
Baths: 3;
Year Built: 1995;
Schools:
South Gwinnett High School;
Snellville Middle School;
Norton Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1995

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1580
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

