3347 Millash Trail
3347 Millash Trail

3347 Millash Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3347 Millash Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location!! - Hamilton Mill area near restaurants, shopping, Great Schools, Mall of Georgia and I-85. Vaulted Great Room, Formal Dining Rm, bright kitchen, large breakfast area, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet! double vanities, Garden tub and Separate shower. 2 large additional bedrooms, share a full bath with double vanities! huge laundry room. Granite Kitchen Counters Tops. Hardwood floors through out the main level and the master bedroom. Private back yard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Millash Trail have any available units?
3347 Millash Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3347 Millash Trail have?
Some of 3347 Millash Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 Millash Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Millash Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Millash Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3347 Millash Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3347 Millash Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3347 Millash Trail offers parking.
Does 3347 Millash Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 Millash Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Millash Trail have a pool?
No, 3347 Millash Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3347 Millash Trail have accessible units?
No, 3347 Millash Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Millash Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 Millash Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 Millash Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3347 Millash Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
