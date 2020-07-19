3347 Millash Trail

Amenities
Location! Location! Location!! - Hamilton Mill area near restaurants, shopping, Great Schools, Mall of Georgia and I-85. Vaulted Great Room, Formal Dining Rm, bright kitchen, large breakfast area, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet! double vanities, Garden tub and Separate shower. 2 large additional bedrooms, share a full bath with double vanities! huge laundry room. Granite Kitchen Counters Tops. Hardwood floors through out the main level and the master bedroom. Private back yard and patio.