Gwinnett County, GA
325 Cool Weather Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

325 Cool Weather Drive

325 Cool Weather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Cool Weather Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,854 sf home is located in Lawrenceville, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Cool Weather Drive have any available units?
325 Cool Weather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 325 Cool Weather Drive have?
Some of 325 Cool Weather Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Cool Weather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Cool Weather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Cool Weather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Cool Weather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 325 Cool Weather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 Cool Weather Drive offers parking.
Does 325 Cool Weather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Cool Weather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Cool Weather Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Cool Weather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Cool Weather Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Cool Weather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Cool Weather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Cool Weather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Cool Weather Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Cool Weather Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
