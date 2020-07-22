3019 Skidaway Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e211277097 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups and a 2 car garage. Schedule a showing today. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.