Gwinnett County, GA
3019 Skidaway Court
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

3019 Skidaway Court

3019 Skidaway Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Skidaway Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e211277097 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups and a 2 car garage. Schedule a showing today. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Skidaway Court have any available units?
3019 Skidaway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3019 Skidaway Court currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Skidaway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Skidaway Court pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Skidaway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3019 Skidaway Court offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Skidaway Court offers parking.
Does 3019 Skidaway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Skidaway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Skidaway Court have a pool?
No, 3019 Skidaway Court does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Skidaway Court have accessible units?
No, 3019 Skidaway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Skidaway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Skidaway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Skidaway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 Skidaway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
