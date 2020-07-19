All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2750 Ivy Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2750 Ivy Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2750 Ivy Hill Drive

2750 Ivy Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2750 Ivy Hill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning home near Mall Of Georgia. Impressive floor plan boasts hrdwds throughout main flr, dining rm, formal living rm/office, gorgeous Chefs Kitchen w/ stained cabinets, granite countertops, oversized island, new SS appliances, pantry, opens to spacious fireside family room. Owner's retreat offers sitting area w/ luxurious spa bath, countertops, and enormous closet. Laundry room, Secondary bedrooms have their own ensuites w/ walk-in closets. Washer & dryer stays. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have any available units?
2750 Ivy Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have?
Some of 2750 Ivy Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Ivy Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Ivy Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Ivy Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Ivy Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 Ivy Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College