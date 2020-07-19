2750 Ivy Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning home near Mall Of Georgia. Impressive floor plan boasts hrdwds throughout main flr, dining rm, formal living rm/office, gorgeous Chefs Kitchen w/ stained cabinets, granite countertops, oversized island, new SS appliances, pantry, opens to spacious fireside family room. Owner's retreat offers sitting area w/ luxurious spa bath, countertops, and enormous closet. Laundry room, Secondary bedrooms have their own ensuites w/ walk-in closets. Washer & dryer stays. Pets are case by case basis.