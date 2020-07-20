2715 SARDIS Drive

SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE HOME WITH SOUTHERN COMFORT. HOME OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM IS OPEN TO KITCHEN AND DINING AREA. LARGE SUNROOM OVERLOOKS WOODED FENCED BACKYARD. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
