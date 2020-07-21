All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 266 Kingsport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
266 Kingsport Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

266 Kingsport Drive

266 Kingsport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

266 Kingsport Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in Lawrenceville potential 4th bedroom
*Daily open house from 8am to 8pm.
*SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! Go to www.CityRentHouse.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

REQUIREMENTS (we thoroughly verify this information):
1. $4100/month gross income verifiable with pay stubs.
2. No evictions in last 4 years.
3. No UN-paid utility collections on credit report
4. Rental history will be verified.
5. No smoking allowed in residence.
6. Application fee of only $40
7. Documents required for process:
a. copy of Driver license
b. copy of most recent pay stub
c. copy of bank statement - Must have checking or savings account
d. fax documents to 770.222.0099 after submitting application or you can email to us after submitting application.

Responsible landlord. You must be responsible tenant.

RESPECTFULLY - If you are someone that does not keep a good house, we encourage you to please visit other properties.

We do safety and maintenance inspections.

Yard upkeep will be expected resposibility of tenant

Lease Terms:
*18 Month Lease required
Washer, Dryers, and Fridges are available for additional rent.

COMMON Questions:
1. Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? YES. Your bankruptcy must be discharged.

2. Can I rent if I am self-employed? We need to be able to verify income. If you can not verify income, we will not be able to work together on a lease.

3. Can I rent if my credit score is not good? YES. While credit scores are a reflection of your ability to pay, we understand issues like medical collections. We do not look at medical collections and student loans. However, if your credit report reflects that you are consistently late with something like a car payment, we will not be able to work with you on a lease.

4. Can I do a shorter lease than 18 months? Yes, there will be an extra 20% increase in the rent to do a lease shorter than 18 months, however, no lease will be shorter than 12 months.

5. Are pets allowed? YES. We do charge a $250 per pet fee. Weight Limit restriction and no dangerous breeds. In addition, we must visit your current home to ensure the pets have not damaged the property.

6. Is renters insurance required? YES. Before moving into the house, you must obtain renters insurance

7. Do you require a security deposit? yes. we do have specials for those that meet that requirement which is based on a certain credit score. Under most circumstances, a security deposit is required.

8. Can the security deposit be used as the last months rent? NO. The security deposit is not our money. It is placed into a special account that is monitored by the State of Georgia Reatlors Association.

9. There a penalty for terminating early? YES. The fee is very expensive so please me committed to the time frame of the lease

10. Can I change the color of the house? No. Residents are not allowed to change the colors of the walls

11. Does the home come with a fridge? We do not provide fridges as part of the lease agreement. However we will provide a fridge at an additional $35 per month. If a fridge is currently in the home at time of viewing, it can be removed if this option is not wanted by tenant.

12. Is the home available for rent to own? YES. Please make inquiry of this after submitting your application.

If a fridge is located at the property, it may be rented at an additional amount above the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Kingsport Drive have any available units?
266 Kingsport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 266 Kingsport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
266 Kingsport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Kingsport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Kingsport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 266 Kingsport Drive offer parking?
No, 266 Kingsport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 266 Kingsport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Kingsport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Kingsport Drive have a pool?
No, 266 Kingsport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 266 Kingsport Drive have accessible units?
No, 266 Kingsport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Kingsport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Kingsport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Kingsport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Kingsport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College