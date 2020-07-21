All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 18 2019 at 4:06 PM

2624 Laurel View Drive

2624 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Laurel View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with matching appliances! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 18th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Laurel View Drive have any available units?
2624 Laurel View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2624 Laurel View Drive have?
Some of 2624 Laurel View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Laurel View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Laurel View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Laurel View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Laurel View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Laurel View Drive offer parking?
No, 2624 Laurel View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Laurel View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Laurel View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Laurel View Drive have a pool?
No, 2624 Laurel View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Laurel View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Laurel View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Laurel View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Laurel View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Laurel View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Laurel View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
