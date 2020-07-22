All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2611 Peregrine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2611 Peregrine Court
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

2611 Peregrine Court

2611 Peregrine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2611 Peregrine Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,324 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5617087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Peregrine Court have any available units?
2611 Peregrine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2611 Peregrine Court have?
Some of 2611 Peregrine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Peregrine Court currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Peregrine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Peregrine Court pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Peregrine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2611 Peregrine Court offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Peregrine Court offers parking.
Does 2611 Peregrine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Peregrine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Peregrine Court have a pool?
Yes, 2611 Peregrine Court has a pool.
Does 2611 Peregrine Court have accessible units?
No, 2611 Peregrine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Peregrine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Peregrine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Peregrine Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2611 Peregrine Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College