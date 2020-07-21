Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2597 Northbrook Rd
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2597 Northbrook Rd
2597 Northbrook Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2597 Northbrook Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very large 4BR house in Snellville. Wood floors, Great Kitchen Huge back Yard. Ready for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd have any available units?
2597 Northbrook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2597 Northbrook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2597 Northbrook Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2597 Northbrook Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd offer parking?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd have a pool?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd have accessible units?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2597 Northbrook Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2597 Northbrook Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
