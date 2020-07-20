All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2464 Northbrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2464 Northbrook Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2464 Northbrook Road

2464 Northbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2464 Northbrook Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Attractive Gwinnett County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,184 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a L

(RLNE4694343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Northbrook Road have any available units?
2464 Northbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2464 Northbrook Road have?
Some of 2464 Northbrook Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Northbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Northbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Northbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Northbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Northbrook Road offer parking?
No, 2464 Northbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 2464 Northbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Northbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Northbrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 2464 Northbrook Road has a pool.
Does 2464 Northbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 2464 Northbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Northbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Northbrook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 Northbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2464 Northbrook Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College