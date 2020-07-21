Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2461 Bankston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2461 Bankston Circle
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:54 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2461 Bankston Circle
2461 Bankston Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2461 Bankston Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30078
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
"COZY 3 BD/2BA RANCH W/NICE PRIVATE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & MAJOR ROADWAYS " FROM SNELLVILLE, TAKE HWY 124, CENTERVILLE HWY SOUTH, TURN RIGHT ONTO BANKSTON CIRCLE, HOME ON LEFT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2461 Bankston Circle have any available units?
2461 Bankston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2461 Bankston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2461 Bankston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 Bankston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2461 Bankston Circle offer parking?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2461 Bankston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 Bankston Circle have a pool?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2461 Bankston Circle have accessible units?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 Bankston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2461 Bankston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2461 Bankston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College