2396 Bellyard Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous end unit all brick townhome, Foyer leads great room w/ electric fireplace, Built -in cabinet, Kitchen w/Granite Counter top, Back splash, Island and walk-in pantry view to family room, Lots of window and natural lights, Upstairs has big loft/media room, Overdsized master w/ huge windows, Vaulted ceiling, Master bath w/ garden tub, Separate shower, Walk-in closet, Refrigerator, Washer & dryer included,Convenient area, Excellent school, Close to I-85 and mall of GA,Great neighbor