Gwinnett County, GA
2396 Bellyard Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

2396 Bellyard Drive

2396 Bellyard Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2396 Bellyard Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Gorgeous end unit all brick townhome, Foyer leads great room w/ electric fireplace, Built -in cabinet, Kitchen w/Granite Counter top, Back splash, Island and walk-in pantry view to family room, Lots of window and natural lights, Upstairs has big loft/media room, Overdsized master w/ huge windows, Vaulted ceiling, Master bath w/ garden tub, Separate shower, Walk-in closet, Refrigerator, Washer & dryer included,Convenient area, Excellent school, Close to I-85 and mall of GA,Great neighbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2396 Bellyard Drive have any available units?
2396 Bellyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2396 Bellyard Drive have?
Some of 2396 Bellyard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2396 Bellyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2396 Bellyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2396 Bellyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2396 Bellyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2396 Bellyard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2396 Bellyard Drive offers parking.
Does 2396 Bellyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2396 Bellyard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2396 Bellyard Drive have a pool?
No, 2396 Bellyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2396 Bellyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2396 Bellyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2396 Bellyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2396 Bellyard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2396 Bellyard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2396 Bellyard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
