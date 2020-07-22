All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:30 PM

2384 3 Bars Drive

2384 Three Bars Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2384 Three Bars Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,433 Sqft home in Snelville! Spacious living area with fireplace. Large fenced in backyard for family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 3 Bars Drive have any available units?
2384 3 Bars Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2384 3 Bars Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2384 3 Bars Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 3 Bars Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2384 3 Bars Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2384 3 Bars Drive offer parking?
No, 2384 3 Bars Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2384 3 Bars Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2384 3 Bars Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 3 Bars Drive have a pool?
No, 2384 3 Bars Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2384 3 Bars Drive have accessible units?
No, 2384 3 Bars Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 3 Bars Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2384 3 Bars Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 3 Bars Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2384 3 Bars Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
