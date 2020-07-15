All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:20 AM

2311 Legare Ct

2311 Legare Court · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Legare Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisitely designed and offers a number of elegant touches that set it apart. Highlighted by an open concept layout with wood flooring, tray ceilings, crown molding, an immaculate kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end cabinetry, plantation shutters, a fireplace and lots of natural light. Got a large master bedroom and fantastic master bathroom with shower, jetted tub, double wraparound vanity, and privacy suite. The second full bath also has a double vanity and privacy suite. Walk in closets that offer plenty of storage. Laundry room comes with recently updated washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Legare Ct have any available units?
2311 Legare Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2311 Legare Ct have?
Some of 2311 Legare Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Legare Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Legare Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Legare Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Legare Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Legare Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Legare Ct offers parking.
Does 2311 Legare Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Legare Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Legare Ct have a pool?
No, 2311 Legare Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Legare Ct have accessible units?
No, 2311 Legare Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Legare Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Legare Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Legare Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 Legare Ct has units with air conditioning.
