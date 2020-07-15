All apartments in Gwinnett County
2292 Ivy Crest Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

2292 Ivy Crest Dr

2292 Ivy Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Ivy Crest Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Open Floor Ranch home w/basement on large lot; Daylight Kitchen w/Breakfast area, granite countertops. SS appliances. All bathrooms have vanities with marble countertops. 12x20 deck overlooks private wooded yard; Wood-burning Fireplace with gas starter; Near Mall of Georgia and I-85/985. Mountain View School District! New Water heater and roof- June 2020.DO NOT DISTURB - tenants in home until 7/3/20. Requirements: 620 Credit Score: 5,000/monthly income. 24 month lease min. Move in 7/10/20 Appointment required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have any available units?
2292 Ivy Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have?
Some of 2292 Ivy Crest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Ivy Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Ivy Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Ivy Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Ivy Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Ivy Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
