2292 Ivy Crest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Open Floor Ranch home w/basement on large lot; Daylight Kitchen w/Breakfast area, granite countertops. SS appliances. All bathrooms have vanities with marble countertops. 12x20 deck overlooks private wooded yard; Wood-burning Fireplace with gas starter; Near Mall of Georgia and I-85/985. Mountain View School District! New Water heater and roof- June 2020.DO NOT DISTURB - tenants in home until 7/3/20. Requirements: 620 Credit Score: 5,000/monthly income. 24 month lease min. Move in 7/10/20 Appointment required.