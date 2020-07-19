All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2290 Brandon Acres Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2290 Brandon Acres Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2290 Brandon Acres Drive

2290 Brandon Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2290 Brandon Acres Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split level home located on quiet cul de sac.
Your new home features 3 BR & 2 Baths. The Master Bedroom and Master Bath are located on the main level, walking in to the home on your right.
Entering the home to the left is the family room which features a gas fireplace, continuing past the family room is the dining room and kitchen. Access to the deck is off the dining room.
The lower level of the home features a full bathroom and two bedrooms. Access to the 2 car garage is from the lower level.
Convenient to Hamilton Mill Mall, shopping, Restaurants and I-85

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have any available units?
2290 Brandon Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have?
Some of 2290 Brandon Acres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 Brandon Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2290 Brandon Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 Brandon Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive offers parking.
Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2290 Brandon Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2290 Brandon Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College