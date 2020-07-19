2290 Brandon Acres Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Split level home located on quiet cul de sac.

Your new home features 3 BR & 2 Baths. The Master Bedroom and Master Bath are located on the main level, walking in to the home on your right.

Entering the home to the left is the family room which features a gas fireplace, continuing past the family room is the dining room and kitchen. Access to the deck is off the dining room.

The lower level of the home features a full bathroom and two bedrooms. Access to the 2 car garage is from the lower level.

Convenient to Hamilton Mill Mall, shopping, Restaurants and I-85