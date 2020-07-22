All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

2272 Young America Drive

2272 Young America Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Young America Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
House is ready to move in Nov 1st.Beautiful house in nice neighborhood & excellent Gwinnett School.Hardwood floor on main.Formal living & dining.High ceiling family rm has marble fireplace open to kitchen w. island,breakfast area,butler pantry.Upstair master suite w. trey ceiling,double vanity,separate tub & shower.Other good size bedrms.Front porch,level,nice & fenced back yard.Amenity comm,$45.83 HOA mthly.Mins to mall &hwy.At least 4 hrs viewing notice in advance.Owner is real estates agent acting as principal.Appl.$55,$78

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2272 Young America Drive have any available units?
2272 Young America Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2272 Young America Drive have?
Some of 2272 Young America Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2272 Young America Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Young America Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Young America Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2272 Young America Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2272 Young America Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2272 Young America Drive offers parking.
Does 2272 Young America Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2272 Young America Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Young America Drive have a pool?
No, 2272 Young America Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2272 Young America Drive have accessible units?
No, 2272 Young America Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Young America Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2272 Young America Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2272 Young America Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2272 Young America Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
