All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 222 August West Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
222 August West Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:15 PM

222 August West Way

222 August West Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

222 August West Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30046

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Lawrenceville is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 August West Way have any available units?
222 August West Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 222 August West Way currently offering any rent specials?
222 August West Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 August West Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 August West Way is pet friendly.
Does 222 August West Way offer parking?
Yes, 222 August West Way offers parking.
Does 222 August West Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 August West Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 August West Way have a pool?
No, 222 August West Way does not have a pool.
Does 222 August West Way have accessible units?
No, 222 August West Way does not have accessible units.
Does 222 August West Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 August West Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 August West Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 August West Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College