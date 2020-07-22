2161 Ashley Crossing Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 4 Bedrooms home in Jackson ES / Hull MS / Peachtree Ridge HS School Cluster; Great convenient location easy access to I-85 freeway - Easy commute; Cul-de-sac in great neighborhood safe for kids to play; Private backyard w/ deck - extended driveway for all your parking needs; Multi Year Lease for Such Good Schools and Convenient Location -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2161 Ashley Crossing Court have any available units?
2161 Ashley Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2161 Ashley Crossing Court have?
Some of 2161 Ashley Crossing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Ashley Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Ashley Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.