Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A Lot of House for Rent on a Cul-De-Sac Lot. 4 Br. 2 Ba. and Laundry Room Upstairs, Formal Living Room and Dining Room and Family Room and Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Refrigerator and eat in Kitchen on Main Level. Basement has 2 Br. 2 Ba. Living Room, Laundry Room and Kitchenette. Perfect for a family with In Laws or Teenagers to have their own privacy and be in one house.