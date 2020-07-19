All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:00 PM

1821 Penny Lane Northwest

1821 Penny Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1821 Penny Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest have any available units?
1821 Penny Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1821 Penny Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Penny Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Penny Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Penny Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Penny Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
