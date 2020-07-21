All apartments in Gwinnett County
1821 Binnies Way
1821 Binnies Way

1821 Binnies Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Binnies Way Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning brick front home on cul-de-sac with tile entry andhardwoods throughout, incl 2nd floor! Cofferred ceiling in formal dining room,formal living room, curved wall of windows in great room, with fireplace &built-in bookcases. Gourmet kitchen boasts stained cabinets, granitecounters, island w/breakfast bar, gas range, pantry & view to greatroom/fireplace. Guest suite w/full bath on main. Master suite w/trey ceiling,tile spa-like bath, double vanities w/granite, sitting room w/fridge &microwave. Screen porch overlooks private, wooded yard. Owner does notnegotiate monthly rental amount. Available date is 4/14/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Binnies Way have any available units?
1821 Binnies Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1821 Binnies Way have?
Some of 1821 Binnies Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Binnies Way currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Binnies Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Binnies Way pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Binnies Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1821 Binnies Way offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Binnies Way offers parking.
Does 1821 Binnies Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Binnies Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Binnies Way have a pool?
No, 1821 Binnies Way does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Binnies Way have accessible units?
No, 1821 Binnies Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Binnies Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Binnies Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Binnies Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Binnies Way does not have units with air conditioning.
