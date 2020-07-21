1821 Binnies Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Welcome to this stunning brick front home on cul-de-sac with tile entry andhardwoods throughout, incl 2nd floor! Cofferred ceiling in formal dining room,formal living room, curved wall of windows in great room, with fireplace &built-in bookcases. Gourmet kitchen boasts stained cabinets, granitecounters, island w/breakfast bar, gas range, pantry & view to greatroom/fireplace. Guest suite w/full bath on main. Master suite w/trey ceiling,tile spa-like bath, double vanities w/granite, sitting room w/fridge µwave. Screen porch overlooks private, wooded yard. Owner does notnegotiate monthly rental amount. Available date is 4/14/2020.