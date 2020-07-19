All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

1755 Rutland Pass Drive

1755 Rutland Pass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Rutland Pass Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Contemporary style house. lots of living space with 17' ceilings in living room. Amazing space with large Master Bedroom. Fenced Back yard for privacy. Swimming pool and cabana in a well maintained community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have any available units?
1755 Rutland Pass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have?
Some of 1755 Rutland Pass Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Rutland Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Rutland Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Rutland Pass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive has a pool.
Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Rutland Pass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Rutland Pass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
