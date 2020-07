Amenities

walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home located in sought after Wheatfields subdivision. Includes 4 bdrms/4.5 bath, plus a bonus room for entertaining (or as a 5th bedroom). Outdoor spa/hot tub, huge walk in closet in the master, and much more.

Nestled in a great pool and tennis community.

An absolute must see!