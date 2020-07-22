1748 Bridle Rd

***Priced to rent fast!!!! ****Beautiful Home - 5 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths. Open floor plan - two story family room, large laundry room upstairs. Great location- DONT MISS IT! Granite! Hardwoods! Beautiful and ready!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
