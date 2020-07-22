All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1748 Bridle Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1748 Bridle Rd

1748 Bridle Road · No Longer Available
Location

1748 Bridle Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
***Priced to rent fast!!!! ****Beautiful Home - 5 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths. Open floor plan - two story family room, large laundry room upstairs. Great location- DONT MISS IT! Granite! Hardwoods! Beautiful and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Bridle Rd have any available units?
1748 Bridle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1748 Bridle Rd have?
Some of 1748 Bridle Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Bridle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Bridle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Bridle Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1748 Bridle Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1748 Bridle Rd offer parking?
No, 1748 Bridle Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1748 Bridle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 Bridle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Bridle Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1748 Bridle Rd has a pool.
Does 1748 Bridle Rd have accessible units?
No, 1748 Bridle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Bridle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 Bridle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Bridle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 Bridle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
