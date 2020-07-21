All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1715 Crestwell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1715 Crestwell Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1715 Crestwell Lane

1715 Crestwell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1715 Crestwell Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Grayson Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Grayson 4 bed/ 3 bath home on a cul de sac street for rent! This home offers fresh paint, rich hardwoods in the foyer, formal dining room with plantation doors to the porch, sparkling kitchen with all appliances including the fridge, full pantry and butlers pantry, sunny breakfast room and view to family room! Beautiful hardwood stairs lead you to the bedroom area with a large master suite with huge walk-in closet & spa style bath! Three very spacious bedrooms, 1 bedroom with its own private bath! Private backyard and relaxing patio.

Schools: Pharr Elementary, McConnell Middle, Grayson High. Please contact Gwinnett County to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for aGraysonHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5493009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Crestwell Lane have any available units?
1715 Crestwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1715 Crestwell Lane have?
Some of 1715 Crestwell Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Crestwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Crestwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Crestwell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Crestwell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Crestwell Lane offer parking?
No, 1715 Crestwell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Crestwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Crestwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Crestwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Crestwell Lane has a pool.
Does 1715 Crestwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 1715 Crestwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Crestwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Crestwell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Crestwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Crestwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College