1715 Crestwell Lane

Grayson Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Grayson 4 bed/ 3 bath home on a cul de sac street for rent! This home offers fresh paint, rich hardwoods in the foyer, formal dining room with plantation doors to the porch, sparkling kitchen with all appliances including the fridge, full pantry and butlers pantry, sunny breakfast room and view to family room! Beautiful hardwood stairs lead you to the bedroom area with a large master suite with huge walk-in closet & spa style bath! Three very spacious bedrooms, 1 bedroom with its own private bath! Private backyard and relaxing patio.



Schools: Pharr Elementary, McConnell Middle, Grayson High. Please contact Gwinnett County to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



