1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Lawrenceville is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=gCDDZwxUeF&env=production.

Qualified resident to receive $250 off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.