All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:14 PM

1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive

1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Lawrenceville is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=gCDDZwxUeF&env=production.
Qualified resident to receive $250 off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive have any available units?
1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive offers parking.
Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive have a pool?
No, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 Swamp Cabbage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College