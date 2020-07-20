All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1522 Cove Creek Circle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

1522 Cove Creek Circle

1522 Cove Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Cove Creek Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! NOW PRE-LEASING!! - Pictures Coming Soon!

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome

View/Move In ready 06/17/2019

TEXT for more info 470.364.2134

APPLY online at www.bravorealtyga.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have any available units?
1522 Cove Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1522 Cove Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Cove Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Cove Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
