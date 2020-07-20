Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1522 Cove Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1522 Cove Creek Circle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1522 Cove Creek Circle
1522 Cove Creek Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1522 Cove Creek Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! NOW PRE-LEASING!! - Pictures Coming Soon!
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome
View/Move In ready 06/17/2019
TEXT for more info 470.364.2134
APPLY online at www.bravorealtyga.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4864501)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have any available units?
1522 Cove Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1522 Cove Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Cove Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Cove Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Cove Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Cove Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
