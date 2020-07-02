All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1442 Sand Way Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1442 Sand Way Southeast
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

1442 Sand Way Southeast

1442 Sand Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1442 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Lawrenceville, GA
1442 Sand Way Lawrenceville GA 30045
4Br -2.5Baths ona Basement

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS

Bianca: 910-354-4214
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
Melissa: 770-318-3552
Maurinda: 770-255-8740
GiGi: 404-717-7776
Ann: 404-587-8781
Ron: 404-394-2680

***********************************************
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Email Application Documents with Application Deposit
receipt to: office@mrrealty.us
Application Update Hotline: 770 687 2752
Manager: 678-232-2126
Manager: 404-884-1134

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have any available units?
1442 Sand Way Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have?
Some of 1442 Sand Way Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Sand Way Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Sand Way Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Sand Way Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Sand Way Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Sand Way Southeast offers parking.
Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Sand Way Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have a pool?
No, 1442 Sand Way Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1442 Sand Way Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Sand Way Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Sand Way Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1442 Sand Way Southeast has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College