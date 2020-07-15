This home has Master on Main **2 Story Family room ** Separate Dining Room/Living/Family Room** 2 Bedrooms upstairs ** Great location to I85N and Hwy 316E. Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Quiet neighborhood and Collins Hills Schools- Gwinnett Hospital approximately 2 miles. This home has a huge backyard and oversized deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have any available units?
1420 Shady Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have?
Some of 1420 Shady Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Shady Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Shady Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.