Gwinnett County, GA
1420 Shady Cove Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

1420 Shady Cove Lane

1420 Shady Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Shady Cove Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has Master on Main **2 Story Family room ** Separate Dining Room/Living/Family Room** 2 Bedrooms upstairs ** Great location to I85N and Hwy 316E. Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Quiet neighborhood and Collins Hills Schools- Gwinnett Hospital approximately 2 miles. This home has a huge backyard and oversized deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have any available units?
1420 Shady Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have?
Some of 1420 Shady Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Shady Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Shady Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Shady Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Shady Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Shady Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Shady Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 1420 Shady Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 1420 Shady Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Shady Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Shady Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Shady Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
