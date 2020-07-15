1420 Shady Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has Master on Main **2 Story Family room ** Separate Dining Room/Living/Family Room** 2 Bedrooms upstairs ** Great location to I85N and Hwy 316E. Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Quiet neighborhood and Collins Hills Schools- Gwinnett Hospital approximately 2 miles. This home has a huge backyard and oversized deck.