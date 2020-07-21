1410 Shady Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Move in ready! Immaculate,well maintained Fresh paint home on corner lot with beautiful outdoor living spaces!Fire pit,professional landscaping,privacy fence, Front&Back Irrigation.Updates everywhere,gorgeous kitchen with pull-out shelves inside cabinets,granite counter tops,SS appliances(New Refrigerator). Hardwood floors throughout entire home.Owner has replaced heating/ac units, water heater, roof and insulated windows.Landlord is living in the Basement (Separate door). No pets, washer& dryer included.Rent include All utilities (Landlord will pay all utilities).