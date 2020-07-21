1384 Claredon Drive Northwest

Amenities

Welcome to Meadow Trace offering the tranquil setting you seek in this Lawrenceville neighborhood.Well-maintained four bedroom three bath Raised Ranch style home is a must see.Starting in the entry way step up to the vaulted ceiling great room that adjoins the formal dining with trey ceiling.Continue into the updated eat-in kitchen.On the main the split bedroom floor plan with two bedrooms, hall bath and the master spa suite.Lower level features family room/office/fourth bedroom with attached full bath.Don't miss the oversized garage with separate storeroom.



