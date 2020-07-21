All apartments in Gwinnett County
1384 Claredon Drive Northwest
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:32 PM

1384 Claredon Drive Northwest

1384 Claredon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1384 Claredon Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Welcome to Meadow Trace offering the tranquil setting you seek in this Lawrenceville neighborhood.Well-maintained four bedroom three bath Raised Ranch style home is a must see.Starting in the entry way step up to the vaulted ceiling great room that adjoins the formal dining with trey ceiling.Continue into the updated eat-in kitchen.On the main the split bedroom floor plan with two bedrooms, hall bath and the master spa suite.Lower level features family room/office/fourth bedroom with attached full bath.Don't miss the oversized garage with separate storeroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have any available units?
1384 Claredon Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Claredon Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 Claredon Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
