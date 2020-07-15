1371 Middleburg Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

0.61 acre wooded cul-de-sac lot! Beautiful brick traditional ready for your move-in! Spacious great room w/brick fireplace has access to covered porch and patio overlooking HUGE level backyard. Flex space - Formal Dining Room or Study on main. Kitchen features built-in microwave & fridge. Luxury master w/trey ceiling, walk-in closet and garden tub. 3rd bedroom w/HUGE storage room or walk-in closet + regular closer. Swim/Tennis is optional and available at $445/year. Lease includes Trash service. Small dog or cat considered.