All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1371 Middleburg Hunt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1371 Middleburg Hunt
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

1371 Middleburg Hunt

1371 Middleburg Hunt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1371 Middleburg Hunt, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
0.61 acre wooded cul-de-sac lot! Beautiful brick traditional ready for your move-in! Spacious great room w/brick fireplace has access to covered porch and patio overlooking HUGE level backyard. Flex space - Formal Dining Room or Study on main. Kitchen features built-in microwave & fridge. Luxury master w/trey ceiling, walk-in closet and garden tub. 3rd bedroom w/HUGE storage room or walk-in closet + regular closer. Swim/Tennis is optional and available at $445/year. Lease includes Trash service. Small dog or cat considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have any available units?
1371 Middleburg Hunt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have?
Some of 1371 Middleburg Hunt's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 Middleburg Hunt currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Middleburg Hunt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Middleburg Hunt pet-friendly?
Yes, 1371 Middleburg Hunt is pet friendly.
Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt offer parking?
Yes, 1371 Middleburg Hunt offers parking.
Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Middleburg Hunt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have a pool?
Yes, 1371 Middleburg Hunt has a pool.
Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have accessible units?
No, 1371 Middleburg Hunt does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 Middleburg Hunt has units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Middleburg Hunt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Middleburg Hunt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College