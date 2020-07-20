Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1367 Penhurst Drive
1367 Penhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1367 Penhurst Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located to all shopping and Hwy I-85, Duluth Hwy, Sugarloaf, Sugar Mill Mall. Two bedrooms each with private bathroom, two assigned parking spaces, new paint!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have any available units?
1367 Penhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1367 Penhurst Drive have?
Some of 1367 Penhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1367 Penhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Penhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Penhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Penhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 Penhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
