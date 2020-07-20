All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1367 Penhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1367 Penhurst Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

1367 Penhurst Drive

1367 Penhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1367 Penhurst Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located to all shopping and Hwy I-85, Duluth Hwy, Sugarloaf, Sugar Mill Mall. Two bedrooms each with private bathroom, two assigned parking spaces, new paint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have any available units?
1367 Penhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1367 Penhurst Drive have?
Some of 1367 Penhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Penhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Penhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Penhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Penhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 Penhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1367 Penhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1367 Penhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College