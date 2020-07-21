All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1203 Sandune Drive
1203 Sandune Drive

1203 Sandune Drive · No Longer Available
1203 Sandune Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (which will be installed prior to move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Sandune Drive have any available units?
1203 Sandune Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1203 Sandune Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Sandune Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Sandune Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Sandune Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Sandune Drive offer parking?
No, 1203 Sandune Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Sandune Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Sandune Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Sandune Drive have a pool?
No, 1203 Sandune Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Sandune Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 Sandune Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Sandune Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Sandune Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Sandune Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Sandune Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
