Gwinnett County, GA
1033 Tanners Point Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1033 Tanners Point Dr

1033 Tanners Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Tanners Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23494620a4 ---- A home that is needing by many. For starters, this property has hardwood floors on the main level, separate formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Headed up stairs the master bedroom is to live for; it has a humongous sitting room that's separate from the bedroom with double french doors. That's not all; this property is also in one of Gwinnett county's sought after school district. Conduct a drive by of the house and community and if it passes your drive by inspection; give me a call to view the inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr have any available units?
1033 Tanners Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1033 Tanners Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Tanners Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Tanners Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Tanners Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr offer parking?
No, 1033 Tanners Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Tanners Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1033 Tanners Point Dr has a pool.
Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 1033 Tanners Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Tanners Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Tanners Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 Tanners Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
