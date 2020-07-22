1033 Tanners Point Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

A home that is needing by many. For starters, this property has hardwood floors on the main level, separate formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Headed up stairs the master bedroom is to live for; it has a humongous sitting room that's separate from the bedroom with double french doors. That's not all; this property is also in one of Gwinnett county's sought after school district. Conduct a drive by of the house and community and if it passes your drive by inspection; give me a call to view the inside.