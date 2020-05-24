1744 Mary Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

It's a brand new home, ready for that picky tenant! Great kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area open to large family room. Flex room on main that could be used as formal living, dining room, office or play room. 1800+ square feet. Upstairs features large master with walk in closet, double vanities with granite. Additional 3 bedrooms and full bath, as well as convenient laundry room complete upper level. Nice level back yard, one car garage with opener. No pets please! Call today to see!