All apartments in Griffin
Find more places like 1744 Mary Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Griffin, GA
/
1744 Mary Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:50 PM

1744 Mary Ave

1744 Mary Avenue · (770) 823-8645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Griffin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1744 Mary Avenue, Griffin, GA 30224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
It's a brand new home, ready for that picky tenant! Great kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area open to large family room. Flex room on main that could be used as formal living, dining room, office or play room. 1800+ square feet. Upstairs features large master with walk in closet, double vanities with granite. Additional 3 bedrooms and full bath, as well as convenient laundry room complete upper level. Nice level back yard, one car garage with opener. No pets please! Call today to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Mary Ave have any available units?
1744 Mary Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1744 Mary Ave have?
Some of 1744 Mary Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Mary Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Mary Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Mary Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Mary Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Griffin.
Does 1744 Mary Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Mary Ave does offer parking.
Does 1744 Mary Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Mary Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Mary Ave have a pool?
No, 1744 Mary Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Mary Ave have accessible units?
No, 1744 Mary Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Mary Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Mary Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 Mary Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 Mary Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1744 Mary Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Griffin 3 BedroomsGriffin Apartments with Balcony
Griffin Cheap PlacesGriffin Dog Friendly Apartments
Griffin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAWarner Robins, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity