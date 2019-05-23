All apartments in Gresham Park
3116 Silver Hill Ter SE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3116 Silver Hill Ter SE

3116 Silver Hill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Silver Hill Terrace, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
~Spacious Atlanta Home~ - Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath in Atlanta. You won't want to miss this amazing home located in a quite neighborhood in the middle of the city. The large open floor plan and large backyard are perfect for entertaining. This home has a 2 car garage, driveway parking, hardwood floors on the main level and tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and all electric Maytag appliances. The community is complete with a pool and a large walking area. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have any available units?
3116 Silver Hill Ter SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have?
Some of 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Silver Hill Ter SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE offers parking.
Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have a pool?
Yes, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE has a pool.
Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have accessible units?
No, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Silver Hill Ter SE does not have units with air conditioning.
