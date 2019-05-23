3116 Silver Hill Ter SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

~Spacious Atlanta Home~ - Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath in Atlanta. You won't want to miss this amazing home located in a quite neighborhood in the middle of the city. The large open floor plan and large backyard are perfect for entertaining. This home has a 2 car garage, driveway parking, hardwood floors on the main level and tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and all electric Maytag appliances. The community is complete with a pool and a large walking area. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4718589)