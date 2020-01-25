2926 Gresham Road SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to rent this renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath just minutes away from East Atlanta Village. This home is located on a quiet tree lined large lot community with a fence backyard. All hardwood floors, brand new tiled bath, updated kitchen, freshly painted. It has a new front porch, new hvac and roof. Private backyard with a patio and garage door to full basement for storage or band practice.

Less than a quarter mile off of I-20, close to shopping and restaurants, Downtown Atlanta and Downtown Decatur.