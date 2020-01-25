All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2926 Gresham Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2926 Gresham Road SE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 10:10 PM

2926 Gresham Road SE

2926 Gresham Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2926 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to rent this renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath just minutes away from East Atlanta Village. This home is located on a quiet tree lined large lot community with a fence backyard. All hardwood floors, brand new tiled bath, updated kitchen, freshly painted. It has a new front porch, new hvac and roof. Private backyard with a patio and garage door to full basement for storage or band practice.
Less than a quarter mile off of I-20, close to shopping and restaurants, Downtown Atlanta and Downtown Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Gresham Road SE have any available units?
2926 Gresham Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2926 Gresham Road SE have?
Some of 2926 Gresham Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Gresham Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Gresham Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Gresham Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Gresham Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2926 Gresham Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Gresham Road SE offers parking.
Does 2926 Gresham Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Gresham Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Gresham Road SE have a pool?
No, 2926 Gresham Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Gresham Road SE have accessible units?
No, 2926 Gresham Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Gresham Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Gresham Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Gresham Road SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2926 Gresham Road SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College