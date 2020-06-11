All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2884 Meadowview Drive

2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast · (404) 549-5149
Location

2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park. This fully renovated home has a huge fenced in backyard and original refinished hardwood floors! It consists of 3 bedrooms/1 baths and a spacious kitchen for those who like to cook. Equipped with a carport, this home will grant you privacy and quietness. Come check us out today! Section 8 ready and welcomed!! ****Dekalb, DCA or VASH Vouchers Only****

Visit our website at https://rejuvenateamerica.managebuilding.com/ to fill out an application and bring with you to the open house along with the $50.00 application fee for everyone over the age of 18 who will be applying. The qualifications for the applicant are as follows:

* No evictions/judgments within the past 5 years
* 3 months of paycheck stubs or bank statements if self-employed
* Rental/Employment verification will be performed
* Must gross 2.5 times the asking rental price
* Criminal/Credit/Eviction Background check will be performed

Rejuvenate America, LLC
This beautiful all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.

Rejuvenate America, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
2884 Meadowview Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2884 Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 2884 Meadowview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2884 Meadowview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2884 Meadowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2884 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2884 Meadowview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2884 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 Meadowview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 2884 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2884 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2884 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2884 Meadowview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2884 Meadowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2884 Meadowview Drive has units with air conditioning.
