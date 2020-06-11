2884 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park. This fully renovated home has a huge fenced in backyard and original refinished hardwood floors! It consists of 3 bedrooms/1 baths and a spacious kitchen for those who like to cook. Equipped with a carport, this home will grant you privacy and quietness. Come check us out today! Section 8 ready and welcomed!! ****Dekalb, DCA or VASH Vouchers Only****



Visit our website at https://rejuvenateamerica.managebuilding.com/ to fill out an application and bring with you to the open house along with the $50.00 application fee for everyone over the age of 18 who will be applying. The qualifications for the applicant are as follows:



* No evictions/judgments within the past 5 years

* 3 months of paycheck stubs or bank statements if self-employed

* Rental/Employment verification will be performed

* Must gross 2.5 times the asking rental price

* Criminal/Credit/Eviction Background check will be performed



