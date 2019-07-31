Rent Calculator
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:59 AM
2202 Brannen Road SE
2202 Brannen Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2202 Brannen Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 all brick home in Bouldercrest Acres near East Atlanta. Newly remodeled kitchen and baths. Pets are ok with deposit. Applications for this property can be obtained from Listing Broker;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE have any available units?
2202 Brannen Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gresham Park, GA
.
What amenities does 2202 Brannen Road SE have?
Some of 2202 Brannen Road SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2202 Brannen Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Brannen Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Brannen Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Brannen Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Brannen Road SE offers parking.
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Brannen Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE have a pool?
No, 2202 Brannen Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE have accessible units?
No, 2202 Brannen Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Brannen Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Brannen Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Brannen Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
