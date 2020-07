Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely renovated home for rent in quiet community. Stainless and black appliances granite counter tops, beautifully stained cabinets and a huge separate laundry room, make this house a must see! This Ranch has a step less side entrance to increase accessibility. Hardwood floors throughout, Walk in shower in the master bath and beautiful updated tiles. Minuets away from highways, grocery stores, public transportation and the belt-line. Excellent location. Contact us today to view!